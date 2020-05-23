NSE's 'Gold Options' in commodity derivatives segment

NSE launches 'Gold Options' in commodity derivatives segment

PTI, Mumbai,
  May 23 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 21:49 ist
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday announced the launch of 'Gold Options' in the commodity derivatives segment.

The exchange has received Sebi approval on 'Options' in goods contracts on underlying gold spot price for trading in the commodity derivatives segment, the NSE said in a release.

The 'Gold Mini Options' and would be available for trading from June 8, to be from Mondays through Fridays and the trading session will be from 9:00 am to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm based on the US daylight saving time period, the NSE added.

