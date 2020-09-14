Nvidia to keep Arm based in UK, says CEO

Nvidia wants to grow British chip designer Arm, which it has agreed to acquire from SoftBank for $40 billion, and expand its research presence at its Cambridge headquarters, CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday.

"We want to grow Arm and make it become even greater," Huang told analysts on a call, adding that Arm would hire more engineers, spend more on research, and run a new artificial intelligence unit in Cambridge.

Huang said he was ready to have a discussion with the British government about how to expand Arm's research presence in Britain, but made clear that this had not yet happened.

"The UK government will realise that we are making a very significant investment in the UK," Huang said. "However that it documented... we are more than delighted to have that conversation."