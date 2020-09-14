Sale to Nvidia a disaster: Co-founder of Arm

Sale to Nvidia a disaster: Co-founder of Arm

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 14 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 14:12 ist
Logo for British chip designer ARM in Taipei. Credit: AFP Photo

The $40 billion sale of British chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp from Japan's SoftBank is a disaster that will destroy its business model, Arm's co-founder said on Monday.

"It's a disaster for Cambridge, the UK and Europe," Hermann Hauser told Reuters in an interview. "It's the last European technology company with global relevance and it's being sold to the Americans."

Also read: Nvidia buys Arm from SoftBank for $40 billion

The deal announced overnight would destroy Arm's business model as "the Switzerland of the semiconductor industry," Hauser said. Nvidia competes with Arm's clients.

Hauser called on the UK government to put three conditions on the deal: a guarantee of jobs in Britain; a promise to preserve Arm's open business model; and an exception to US security reviews on its client relationships.

If these could not be met, "the British government should help orchestrate an initial public offering of Arm on the London Stock Exchange and make it a British company", Hauser said, urging the UK to back a market float as a cornerstone investor. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nvidia
SoftBank
United Kingdom
United States

What's Brewing

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

 