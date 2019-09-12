Ola to soon launch self-driven car services: Report

OLA taxi.

Ola, an app-based taxi aggregator, on Thursday, announced that they are set to launch self-driven car rental services in Bengaluru, The Times of India reported.

The self-driven car service is known as 'Ola Drive' and is currently under a pilot project. It will initially be extended to all customers in Bangalore and then in the entire nation. 

Ola Drive will be available to customers for short-term rentals, long-term subscription and corporate leasing.

The Bengaluru based company will invest $ 500 million on the project in a span of two years as reported. It will deploy 10,000 cars including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs and will offer a lease for both intra-city and inter-city purposes.

“Launching a self-drive service is a natural extension for Ola," the report quoted an Ola spokesperson.

Self-driven automobile segment is currently blooming in Bangalore with many startups like Drivezy, Zoomcar and Myles. 
 

