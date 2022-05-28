ONGC posts 31% jump in Q4 profit on high oil, gas prices

ONGC sees 31% jump in Q4 profit on high oil, gas prices

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 22:25 ist
ONGC gets international rates as the downstream fuel retailers too price petrol, diesel and other petroleum products at global rates. Credit: Reuters Photo

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Saturday reported a 31.5 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit as it got the best ever price for crude oil it produces and sells.

Standalone net profit of Rs 8,859.54 crore, or Rs 7.04 per share, in January-March compared with Rs 6,733.97 crore, or Rs 5.35 a share, in the same period a year back, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 34,497.24 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 21,188.91 crore in January-March 2021.

For the full fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022), ONGC posted a record net profit of Rs 40,305.74 crore, up from Rs 11,246.44 crore in the previous financial year.

This after international energy prices surged from late 2021 and spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. ONGC gets international prices for crude oil it produces and so it benefited from the surge in energy prices.

ONGC gets international rates as the downstream fuel retailers too price petrol, diesel and other petroleum products at global rates.

Consolidated net profit, after including those earned by its subsidiaries like HPCL and ONGC Videsh Ltd, soared to Rs 12,061.44 crore in March quarter and Rs 49,294.06 crore in the full fiscal 2021-22. This compared to Rs 10,963.04 crore in January-March 2021 and Rs 21,360.25 crore in 2020-21. 

