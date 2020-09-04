Only one of the iPhone 12 models will have fastest 5G: Report

Only one of the four new Apple iPhone 12 models set to release this year will have the fastest millimetre-wave 5G technology. All the other models will support sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, according to a report by Fast Company.

The 5G mmWave supports more impressive speeds, potentially exceeding 1 gigabit, while, in contrast, sub-6Ghz 5G clocks up to 100-150 Mbps in the US, according to a report in 9to5Mac.

Four models include a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The names are likely to undergo changes, the Fast Company report said citing a source.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max -- whose 6.7-inch screen will suffice the hardware required for mmWave 5G and the only device with enough battery to support the fastest 5G technology -- will be shipped off to US, Korea and Japan with mmWave 5G support.

The service providers across the world are rolling out 5G technologies, both 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz, in different phases. The impressive speed of the fastest 5G technology does come with a quirk: the range.

The range in mmWave is much smaller and the carriers will have to set up a lot more towers for it to work optimally, according to 9to5Mac report. The other sub-6GHz 5G technology is easier to roll out but does not deliver mmWave-like performance.