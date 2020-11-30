OPEC+ discuss oil cuts roll over for 3-4 months

OPEC+ discuss oil production cuts roll over for 3-4 months, gradual increase in output

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 30 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 13:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

OPEC+ will discuss the rollover of existing oil cuts for three to four months as well as a gradual increase in output from January as main scenarios during its two-day meeting, which starts on Monday, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

OPEC
Crude Oil

What's Brewing

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 