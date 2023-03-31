8 key infra sectors record almost flat growth in Feb

Output of 8 key infra sectors record almost flat growth at 6% in Feb

Barring crude oil, all the segments posted an increase in production

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2023, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 17:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Production of eight infrastructure sectors recorded an almost flat growth rate of 6 per cent in February as against 5.9 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday.

The output of core sectors had increased by 8.9 per cent in January 2023.

Barring crude oil, all the segments posted an increase in production.

Crude oil output contracted by 4.9 per cent in February.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.8 per cent in April-February this fiscal as against 11.1 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would have a bearing on industrial production data for the month.

