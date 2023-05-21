'Over my dead body': Musk on paying Twitter office rent

'Over my dead body': Elon Musk on paying Twitter office rent

Twitter's landlord in San Francisco had sued the micro-blogging platform over not paying rent

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • May 21 2023, 13:11 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 13:12 ist
Twitter boss Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Elon Musk apparently told a Twitter investor during a 4 am call that he would pay the company's office rent "over my dead body".

According to a new lawsuit filed by six former Twitter employees against Twitter, Pablo Mendoza, a venture capitalist who invested in Twitter 2.0, had a chat with Musk in the wee hours, reports Business Insider.

Musk bluntly told Mendoza that not paying rent was non-negotiable with 'over his dead body' remark.

The lawsuit said that Joseph Killian, a plaintiff who worked at Twitter for 12 years and oversaw office design, was aware that Musk decided to stop paying office rent.

Also Read | Elon Musk says Twitter will purge inactive accounts. What does that mean for now-deceased users?

"Killian attempted to convince Musk, via Mendoza, of the danger of Musk's new position that no rent would be paid whatsoever, pointing out that any attempt to renegotiate the terms of Twitter's many leases would be doomed to failure," the lawsuit alleged.

"Elon told me he would only pay rent over his dead body," Mendoza responded during the conversation that took place at 4 am, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Musk's attorney Alex Spiro "loudly opined" it was unreasonable for Twitter's landlords to expect it to pay rent because San Francisco was a "shithole."

Twitter's landlord in San Francisco had sued the micro-blogging platform over not paying rent.

Meanwhile, San Francisco officials are opening an investigation into Twitter following a lawsuit from former employees who claimed that Elon Musk's transition team deliberately planned to breach contracts and not pay promised severance, among other things.

The lawsuit from six employees alleged that Musk's team "knowingly broke local and federal laws," reports San Francisco Chronicle.

They are seeking severance and punitive damages for "flagrant bad faith".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

 