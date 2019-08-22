Oyo plans to cut 150-200 sales jobs

Oyo Hotels and Homes plans to lay off 150-200 people from sales teams across the country, according to an ET report.

Oyo sent pink slips to about 60 salespeople at their New Delhi and Gurgaon offices on Monday. A similar number are likely to be let go at other locations, including Pune and Mumbai.

In response to queries, Oyo said that it follows a performance-oriented grading system and separates about 0.5 per cent of employees every month for not meeting expectations and targets.

“Oyo India is on a strong growth trajectory and we, as an organisation, are witnessing 4.5X year-on-year growth," an Oyo spokesperson told ET. "We are able to achieve this feat by an ever-growing and passionate team of 9,000+ OYOpreneurs in India, including our 2,500+ strong sales team.”

The spokesperson also said that Oyo India is planning to recruit more than 3,000 people this year.

The move to lay off staff could be tied to business and operations hit by disputes between Oyo and some hotel partners, according to sources.