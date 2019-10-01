Plastic ban: Industry still waiting for 'defination'

With the government proposing to ban single-use plastic from October 2, the plastic industry says they are still waiting for the 'defination' on the same before planning any future course of action.

"We all are eagerly waiting for the defination of single-use plastic. The defination will outline the thickness of the polythene carry bags, whether it is less than 50 microns. We are hopeful that the 'defination' on single use plastic will be soon out clearing all confusion," Plastindia Foundation president Jigish Doshi told PTI here on the sidelines of the launch of the 11th edition of PLASTINDIA.

Plastindia Foundation is the apex body of major associations, organisations and institutions connected with plastics in the country.

He said, in the meantime if the ban is implemented without the government coming out with the 'difination', the industry will definitely have some impact on the industry and about 5 lakh people directly employed and 50 lakh will lose their livelihood.

Currently the industry provides employment to around 1 crore people directly and 10 crore indirectly, he said.

Further, the industry will also lose Rs 30,000-40,000 crore revenue, he added.

He said, it should be a gradual process and 6 months to one-year time should be given to both the industry and the consumers so that an alternative could be found for the goods banned.

The total industry size is around Rs 4 lakh crore and the total consumption is about 17,770 billion tonne, he said.

Meanwhile, Kashi Nath Jha, joint secretary of Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Chemicals and Ferilisers Ministry said the government has constituted a committee to bring clarity on the issue of single use plastic, which directly impacts multiple industries including consumers goods and pharmaceuticals.

"My department has already constituted a committee and they have submitted the draft report. We are waiting for comments from other stakeholders," he said without giving a timeline as to when the definations will be out.

The 11th edition of PLASTINDIA will be held in 2021 in New Delhi from February 4 to 8.

PLASTINDIA 2021 is expecting over 2000 exhibitors from over 45 countries, including India, to showcase latest innovation and technology in plastic packaging, manufacturing.