Qualcomm to supply chip for Renault electric vehicle

Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

Mégane E-TECH Electric, which is expected to be unveiled at this month's IAA Mobility 2021 automotive trade show in Munich, is expected to go on sale next year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 06 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 16:36 ist
Qualcomm has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle.

San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips.

Read | Razorpay raises $160 mn funding from Sequoia Capital, GIC, others; valuation triples to $3 bn

Qualcomm said Monday that Renault's Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle's infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc's Google, Qualcomm's longtime partner in the Android phone market.

The Mégane E-TECH Electric, which is expected to be unveiled at this month's IAA Mobility 2021 automotive trade show in Munich, is expected to go on sale next year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Qualcomm
Business News
Electric Vehicle
Renault
automobile sector
Automobile

What's Brewing

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

 