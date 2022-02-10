RBI MPC Live: Will the central bank leave interest rates unchanged?

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel began its three-day deliberations on Tuesday to decide the next monetary policy in the backdrop of Budget 2022-23, inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on Thursday. Stay tuned to track live updates!
To manage the current liquidity needs, the Reserve Bank of India should look at raising reverse repo rate by 20 basis point but outside the purview of the MPC, said SBI Ecowrap report.
The rate is the interest banks earn on the deposit of their surplus funds with the RBI.
In the backdrop of a massive spike in bond yields post the Union Budget, a few economists, however, suggested the RBI may help douse the fire by announcing to buy long-end government debt and simultaneously sell short-tenor bonds to keep borrowing costs down.
The policy statement would be closely watched for signals of a shift in policy stance and the potential timelines for change in policy rates
The central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged this time around to help the government's capital expansion programme to culminate into better economic growth
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Thursday may signal a shift in policy stance from ultra-loose to gradual tightening and may even move to close liquidity taps opened nearly two years ago to fight the Covid pandemic
