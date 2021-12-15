RBI slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on ICICI bank, Rs 1.8 crore penalty on PNB

RBI slaps Rs 30L fine on ICICI bank, Rs 1.8 cr on PNB

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 15 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 18:20 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Reserve Bank of India has slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh on ICICI Bank for non-compliance with its directions on "levy of penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts," news agency ANI reported.

The central bank also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.80 crore on Punjab National Bank for contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

More to follow...

