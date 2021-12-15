RBI slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on ICICI bank, Rs 1.8 crore penalty on PNB

Reserve Bank of India has slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh on ICICI Bank for non-compliance with its directions on "levy of penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts," news agency ANI reported.
The central bank also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.80 crore on Punjab National Bank for contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
More to follow...
