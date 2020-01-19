Ready with BS-VI fuel for the switch: MRPL

Refineries in the country have already begun making the switch to the new BS-VI fuel and the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will be able to provide consumers with the new fuel at its outlets soon, a top MRPL official told DH.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the 24th Refining and Petrochemical technology meet, M Venkatesh, Managing director MRPL said, " The refinery has switched over to the production of BS-VI grade diesel and petrol from September. The consumer will get BS-VI grade products in petrol pumps very soon. Though we have switched to production of BS-VI fuel completely, we need to finish the existing stock of BS-IV fuel as well."

The event is being organised Centre for High Technology (CHT), a wing of the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, in association with MRPL. It was inaugurated on Sunday by MM Kutty, Secretary PNG, Government of India.

Speaking about the event, Venkatesh said, "It is a platform that allows 1500 delegates from across the world to meet and learn more about various technologies in the fields of refineries and hydrocarbons and so on. It offers an arena for the exchange of ideas and technologies."

He added that logistics was the primary reason the company decided to host this edition in Bengaluru. The meet has 15 technical sessions on a host of issues and 82 technical papers will be presented.

In an attempt to cut down on consumption of freshwater in refineries, treated sewage water is being utilised by many companies. Despite the government push towards EV vehicles, Venkatesh is confident that oil will continue to be the primary energy source over the next two decades. " Though the share of renewable sources will go up, I feel that oil-based energy sources will continue to dominate. I do not see electric vehicles overtaking internal combustion engine-based vehicles in the near future."

Venkatesh did not offer any comment on the disinvestment plans of the government of Oil Marketing firms.