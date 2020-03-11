Reliance ADAG, Essel, DHFL, other defaulters owe Yes Bank Rs 60,000 crore

In the crisis-hit Yes Bank, total dues of defaulters amount to a whopping Rs 60,000 crore, according to Investors' Grievances Forum (IGF).

The top 10 defaulters of the Yes Bank owe over Rs 36,000 crore, said former BJP MP Dr Kirit Somaiya, who is the founder-President of IGF.

According to him, the big defaulters are Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (Rs 12,800 crore), Essel Group (Rs 8,400 crore), DHFL Group (Rs 4,735 crore), IL&FS (Rs 2,500 crore), Jet Airways (Rs 1,100 crore), Cox & Kings, Go Travel (Rs 1,000 crore), B M Khaitan Group (Rs 1,250 crore), Omkar Realtors (Rs 2,710 crore), Radius Developers (Rs 1, 200 crore), C G Power Thapar Group (Rs 500 crore).

Yes Bank co-founder and former MD & CEO Rana Kapoor, who is under arrest, is facing investigation on multiple counts including criminal conspiracy, cheating and money laundering.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had announced it will pick up 49 percent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 2,450 crore.

"Yes Bank has 255-crore shares of Rs 2 per share. SBI will be issued 245 crore shares at a price of Rs 10 per share for Rs 2,450 crore. This will be 49 per cent of the share capital of the reconstructed bank," the SBI said in a statement on March 7.

Yes Bank has been struggling to raise capital amidst its dwindling financial health.