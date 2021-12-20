Reliance Brands and Anamika Khanna to tie up for fashion brand AK-OK

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) and Indian couturier Anamika Khanna have agreed to a 60:40 joint venture for owning and developing fashion brand AK-OK, a company statement said on Monday.

Known for her eponymous label, Anamika Khanna is well recognised for encapsulating India's rich craft in global contours.

A design powerhouse - Anamika will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand as Creative Director.

"AK-OK was born out of a deeply personal story in a time of crisis and Anamika Khanna's sons Viraj and Vishesh's determination to re-write the narrative to one of optimism and acceptance - 'Don't worry, everything will be AK-OK' started it all," it said.

Keeping with its genesis, the label started with an attitude of deconstructing everything that was "meant to be" and accepting what "could be".

With age and gender agnostic design philosophy, AK-OK evolved in recognition of rapidly changing lifestyles - where dressing for 'day' v/s 'night' was linear.

AK-OK builds a world where it is completely okay to bring together the luxurious and the relaxed, to create a distinct personal take on style and not be dictated by trends or 'others'.

"There is also an underlying romanticism in the ethos of AK-OK - about life - about not being afraid - of being out there. While the brand originates in India and holds intricate Indian nuances, every collection from AK-OK galvanizes design quirks and interesting silhouettes that transcend geographies," the statement said.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (holding company of all retail companies in Reliance Industries Ltd group), said, "The partnership with Anamika Khanna pivots around our recognition of homegrown talent's growing popularity and appeal, both in India and globally."

"We are excited to partner with Anamika’s AK-OK brand journey right from its early days and present a unique design philosophy to Indian and global consumers. Indian fashion brands are a strategic part of our luxury portfolio and with this partnership we are adding another design powerhouse to our growing repertoire of fashion brands," she said.

Khanna said as India's largest luxury retailer, RBL's learnings from operating a wide retail network across its group companies and experience of building a diverse portfolio of luxury to premium brands will come in good stead to steer AK-OK as one of the most recognisable new age brands globally.

"It also allows for me to have fun with the brand while exploring boundless future possibilities together," she said.

RBL began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segment across fashion and lifestyle.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Ritu Kumar, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Tiffany, Tumi and Versace.

RBL today operates 1,596 doors split into 680 stores and 916 shop-in-shops in India. In May 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 215 doors across 17 countries.

RBL also has equity investments in Indian couture brands Manish Malhotra and Raghavendra Rathore.

