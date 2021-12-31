Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 million pounds

Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 million pounds

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 11:05 ist
Reliance Industries Ltd. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's said on Friday its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt.

