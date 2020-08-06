Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%, says Shaktikanta Das

Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

  Aug 06 2020
  updated: Aug 06 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday opted for a status quo and left interest rates unchanged, but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 percent for banks for their parked deposits kept with the RBI.

He said the MPC voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth.

RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low. 

