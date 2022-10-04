Rupee gains 31 paise to 81.51 against US dollar

Rupee gains 31 paise to 81.51 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Rupee on Tuesday gained 31 paise to 81.51 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Markets
Business News
Forex
US dollar

What's Brewing

DH Toon | But some are more equal

DH Toon | But some are more equal

Forgiving others

Forgiving others

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

Right to free food and the economy

Right to free food and the economy

Why Teacher’s Day?

Why Teacher’s Day?

No option but to stay hawkish on inflation

No option but to stay hawkish on inflation

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

 