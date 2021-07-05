Rupee rises 26 paise against US dollar in opening trade

Rupee rises 26 paise to 74.48 against US dollar in opening trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12% up at 92.33

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2021, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 10:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Indian rupee strengthened by 26 paise to 74.48 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a firm trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.51 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.48, registering a gain of 26 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.74 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent up at 92.33.

Read | Sensex surges over 200 points in opening trade, Nifty tops 15,790

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 270.62 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 52,755.29, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 84.75 points or 0.54 per cent to 15,806.95.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices could weigh on investor sentiment and cap the appreciation of the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.05 per cent to $76.13 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rupee
dollar
US dollar
Forex
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

 