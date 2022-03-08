Rupee slips to 77.02 against US dollar amid Ukraine war

Rupee slips 9 paise to 77.02 against US dollar amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2022, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 10:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian rupee on Tuesday slipped 9 paise to 77.02 against US dollar in an early trade.

On Monday, the rupee slumped to a record weak close of 76.93 as crude oil prices climbed to multi-year highs driven by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

More to follow...
 

