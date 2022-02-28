Rupee slips to 75.35 against US dollar as crude oil spikes

The rupee slipped by 2 paise to 75.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday due to rising crude oil prices amid deepening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Sustained foreign capital outflows also weighed on investor sentiment, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 75.73 against the US dollar. However, it recovered most of its losses to quote at 75.35 at 1530 hrs, down 2 paise from the previous close.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 97.06.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 5.46 per cent to $103.28 per barrel amid a war in Ukraine.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 388.76 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,247.28, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 135.50 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 16,793.90.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,470.70 crore, as per stock exchange data.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more