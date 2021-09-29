Samsung close to finalising $17 bn Texas chip plant

Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17 billion Texas chip plant

Samsung is reportedly continuing due diligence in multiple locations and has yet to make a decision

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Sep 29 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 09:44 ist
The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalising the construction of a second, $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the US state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision.

The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.

One of the people said though no decision has been made, the Austin suburb of Williamson County is the frontrunner due to the subsidies on offer as well as the likelihood of stable sources of electricity and water.

A winter storm shutdown at Samsung's existing chip plant in Austin during the first quarter caused the equivalent of 300 billion to 400 billion won ($254 million to $339 million) of damage to wafer production.

All three people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samsung
Texas
Business News
United States

What's Brewing

Trillion-dollar coin? US eyes solution to impasse

Trillion-dollar coin? US eyes solution to impasse

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

China threatening to take Evergrande's success away

China threatening to take Evergrande's success away

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

 