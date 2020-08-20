Seed corporation to supply jute seeds to improve production

Seed corporation to supply jute seeds to aid production

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Seeds Corporation has signed a pact with Jute Corporation of India for the distribution of certified jute seeds for improving the production and productivity of raw jute in the country.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding, the Jute Corporation of India will purchase 10,000 quintals of certified jute seeds during the 2021-22 crop year for distribution among five to six lakh farmer families.

“This MoU will ensure that jute farmers are able to get the best quality seeds meeting the demands of the varying agro-climate conditions and intensive cropping system,” an official release said.

The MoU was signed in the virtual presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday.

Tomar stressed the importance of improving the production and quality of raw jute in the country and said it would contribute to achieving the Prime Minister’s target of a self-reliant India.

Irani said in addition to becoming self-reliant in jute production for the domestic market, the next target is to strengthen the export potential in jute and its products.

Jute
Smriti Irani
Narendra Singh Tomar

