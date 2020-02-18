Sensex, Nifty clock 4th successive loss over AGR woes

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as the ongoing AGR issue weighed on telecom and financial stocks.

After trading in the deep red for a better part of the session, the BSE gauge Sensex reclaimed most of its lost ground towards the fag-end. At the closing bell, the index was down 161.31 points or 0.39 per cent at 40,894.38.

Intraday, the Sensex fell over 444 points and touched the day's low of 40,610.95.

The NSE barometer Nifty too staged a late recovery from the day's low and settled at 11,992.50, showing a fall of 53.30 points or 0.44 per cent.

On the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser with nearly 3 per cent drop in its share price. It was followed by IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HeroMoto Corp and Tata Steel.