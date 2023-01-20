Sensex, Nifty trade lower despite firm start

Sensex, Nifty trade lower despite firm start

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.55% to $86.63 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 10:51 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Equity benchmarks went lower in early trade on Friday amid weak trend in the US markets and decline in shares of index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 107.59 points to 60,750.84 in early trade despite a positive beginning. The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 29 points to 18,078.85.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Asian Paints, Titan, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever fell nearly 3 per cent in initial trade even after reporting a 7.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,481 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green.

Markets in the US had ended lower on Thursday.

The Sensex had declined 187.31 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 60,858.43 on Thursday. The Nifty had dipped 57.50 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 18,107.85.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.55 per cent to $86.63 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets and they bought shares worth Rs 399.98 crore, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bombay Stock Exchange
Markets
Sensex
Nifty
Business News

What's Brewing

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

 