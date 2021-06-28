Sensex rises 139.54 points to new high in opening trade

Sensex rises 139.54 points to new high in opening trade, Nifty crosses 15,900

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 28 2021, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 10:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh intra-day records in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

After touching a lifetime high of 53,126.73, the 30-share BSE index was trading 142.85 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 53,067.89 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 42.25 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 15,902.60. It touched a lifetime intra-day peak of 15,915.65 in the opening session.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, NTPC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Titan, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and L&T were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex closed 226.04 points or 0.43 per cent higher at record 52,925.04, and Nifty advanced 69.90 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,860.35.

Read | Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, tame inflation data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 678.84 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic markets look modestly good as of now.

“A sharp fall in daily caseload and satisfactory ramp up in vaccination process overshadowed concerns emerging from higher crude prices and weakening rupee,” he said, adding that better-than-expected 4QFY21 earnings performance of companies has also supported the market’s uptick.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent lower at $75.25 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
market
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

 