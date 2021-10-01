Sensex slumps 413.21 points; Nifty tumbles 110.9 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 01 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 09:31 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex slumps 413.21 points to 58,713.15 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 110.95 points to 17,507.20.

More to follow...

