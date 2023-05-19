Sensex up 205 pts in early trade, Nifty rises to 18,186

Sensex up 205 points in early trade, Nifty rises to 18,186

More details to follow...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Friday climbed 205.08 points to 61,636.82 in the opening trade, while Nifty advanced 56.2 points to 18,186.15.

More details to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

 