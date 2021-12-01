Sensex up over 600 pts, Nifty remains below 17,200

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 01 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 09:36 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex jumped 612.66 points to 57,677.53 in the opening session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nifty surged 207.80 pts to 17,191.

More to follow...

 

Sensex
Nifty
Markets

