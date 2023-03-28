Shiprocket partners with eBay for cross-border shipping solutions

Shiprocket partners with eBay for cross-border shipping

Logistics aggregator Shiprocket on Tuesday said it has collaborated with global e-commerce platform eBay for cross-border shipping solutions to domestic SMEs.

As a part of this partnership, all eBay cross-border trade sellers from India will be able to choose its cross-border shipping solution, Shiprocket X, as their shipping partner for eBay shipments, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration with eBay is aimed at enabling e-commerce for Indian sellers and helping them reach a global audience and to provide cost-effective and seamless cross-border shipping solutions to Indian eBay sellers by integrating 'eBay Global Shipping' (EGS) and Shiprocket X.

The integration will allow sellers to ship to more than 160 countries including the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, and others, it said.

Besides, eBay Sellers will also have access to all-inclusive services such as carrier integrations, unified tracking from a single platform, shipment coverage and automated workflows, the company stated.

India is one of the top ten countries in cross-border e-commerce growth, as per Shiprocket.

"With this partnership, our vision is to enable cross-border e-commerce for numerous Indian businesses and help them in expanding internationally via eBay," said Akshay Gulati, Co-founder of Shiprocket.

"The all-inclusive services provided by Shiprocket X will enable Indian businesses to reduce time spent on logistics operations by enabling them to seamlessly manage and deliver orders internationally via eBay Global Shipping platform," said Nitesh Maheshwari, Head of marketplace experience, INSEA at eBay.

