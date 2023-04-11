South Korea fines Google for blocking release of games

South Korea fines Google $32 mn for blocking release of games on competitor’s platform

KFTC said the move against the US technology giant is part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul ,
  • Apr 11 2023, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 10:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korea's antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 42.1 billion won ($31.88 million) for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor's platform.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday that Google bolstered its market dominance, and hurt local app market One Store's revenue and value as a platform, by requiring video game makers to exclusively release their titles on Google Play in exchange for providing in-app exposure between June 2016 and April 2018.

Also Read | Google revises personal loan apps policy in India, blocks access to photos, contacts

The KFTC said the move against the US technology giant is part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.

Game makers affected by Google's action include Netmarble, Nexon and NCSOFT, as well as other smaller companies, the antitrust regulator added.

In 2021, Google was fined more than 200 billion won by the KFTC for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system.

