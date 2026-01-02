<p>Guwahati: The Opposition Congress in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Assam">Assam</a> is considering to put up candidates in 100 constituencies and support allies in the remaining 26 for the Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=elections">elections</a> slated in March-April. </p><p>The party's Assam unit president, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gaurav%20Gogoi">Gaurav Gogoi</a> said discussions on seat-sharing arrangement have begun with the allies, Raijor Dal, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), left parties and others, and the same would be finalised soon.</p><p>"Although the Congress is considering contesting around 100 constituencies, applications are open for all seats. In the 26 constituencies to be allotted to alliance partners, application fees submitted by Congress aspirants will be refunded," Gogoi said. </p>.Ahead of Assembly polls, Assam seeks to expel 'declared foreigners' within a week of identification .<p>Applications along with fees of Rs. 50,000 for the party tickets to contest the polls would be accepted online between January 5 and 20, he said. Applications have been made available for download. </p><p>The Congress and seven other Opposition parties, barring Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, in November decided to form an alliance to contest the polls with a target to unseat BJP and its allies. </p><p>BJP, on the other hand, eyes a third straight term. </p><p>Raijor Dal is headed by Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi while former leader of All Assam Students' Union, Lurinjyoti Gogoi leads the AJP.</p><p>Lurinjyoti's party, which came into being following the anti-CAA agitation in 2020, however, is yet to taste electoral success. </p><p>Both the parties are believed to have strong support bases in several constituencies in Assamese-dominated seats in eastern and North Assam. </p><p><strong>Five focus areas</strong></p><p>Gogoi, who is also the Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, on Thursday announced five "key resolutions" for the Assembly elections.</p><p>Transforming Assam's healthcare and education sector among the top five states would be the topmost priority followed by decentralisation of the process for economic development, corruption free administration, action against politicization of the state police, youth development through sports and checking crime against women. </p><p>Gogoi also challeneged CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's repeated allegations about his links with Pakistan. On Thursday, Sarma again claimed that he has evidence to prove Gogoi's "clear links" with Pakistan. Sarma said the SIT inquiry report on the allegations would soon be made public. </p>