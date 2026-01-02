Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

TMC's O'Brien stresses on 'positive messaging' on Christians, lists contributions in health, education

O'Brien offered the contrast between scenes of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata and those in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where the revellers were heckled.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsTMCDerek O'Brien

Follow us on :

Follow Us