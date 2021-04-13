S&P 500 opens flat after strong US inflation data

The S&P 500 opened nearly flat on Tuesday as data showed consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8.5 years in March, while Johnson & Johnson slipped as federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.11 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 4,130.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.45 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 13,902.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.24 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 33,721.16.