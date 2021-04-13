S&P 500 opens flat after strong US inflation data

S&P 500 opens flat after strong US inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.24 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,721.16

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 13 2021, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 20:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The S&P 500 opened nearly flat on Tuesday as data showed consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8.5 years in March, while Johnson & Johnson slipped as federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Read | Gold declines Rs 130; silver tumbles Rs 305

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.11 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 4,130.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.45 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 13,902.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.24 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 33,721.16.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S&P 500
Nasdaq
Dow Jones
Wall Street
US Stocks
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

 