S&P expects Indian economy to contract 9% in FY21

S&P expects Indian economy to contract 9% in FY21; says Covid-19 will restrain economic activity

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2020, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 13:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

S&P Global Ratings on Monday slashed its growth forecast for India to (-) 9 per cent in the current fiscal, from (-) 5 per cent estimated earlier, saying that rising Covid-19 cases would keep private spending and investment lower for longer.

"One factor holding back private economic activity is the continued escalation of the Covid-19," S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific Economist Vishrut Rana said.

Rising Covid-19 cases in India will keep private spending and investment lower for longer. S&P Global Ratings now expects the country's economy to contract by 9 per cent in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2021, the US-based rating agency said in a statement.

S&P had earlier forecast India's economic contraction at 5 per cent.

It said the 23.9 per cent contraction in the April-June quarter was larger than expected.

"While India eased lockdowns in June, we believe the pandemic will continue to restrain economic activity. New cases per day in India averaged nearly 90,000 in the week ending September 11, according to data from the World Health Organization.

"This is up from an average of about 70,000 per day in August. As long as the virus spread remains uncontained, consumers will be cautious in going out and spending and firms will be under strain," S&P said.

Last week, two other global rating agencies Moody's and Fitch had projected Indian economy to contract 11.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent respectively in the current fiscal. However, Goldman Sachs has estimated the contraction at 14.8 per cent.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
S&P
WHO
Moody's
Fitch Ratings

What's Brewing

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

 