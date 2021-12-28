Supriya Lifescience shares list at over 55% premium

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2021, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 12:36 ist
The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd on Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55 per cent against its issue price of Rs 274.

The stock listed at Rs 425, reflecting a jump of 55.10 per cent against the issue price on the BSE.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 421, a premium of 53.64 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 7.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore shares at the NSE during the early trade.

The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.51 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development. 

