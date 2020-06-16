Tata Communications to increase network capability with new submarine cable in Asia Pacific

Tata Communications on Tuesday announced that Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, of which it is a member, is building a high-performance submarine cable connecting China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The consortium has selected NEC Corporation to construct the 9,400-kilometre-long cable, which is slated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement. This will further enhance the expansion of communications networks in the region, the company said. ADC's capacity allows it to support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications driven by technological advancements in 5G, cloud platforms, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

Tata Communications is one of the early initiators of the consortium since 2018. This new capability will provide an additional route to Tata Communications' existing global network, the statement added. Commenting on the development, Carl Osborne, Associate Vice President, International Cable Network Development, Tata Communications, said, "Our collaboration within ADC consortium to build this high-performance submarine cable will provide enterprises with additional connectivity between major traffic hubs in Asia."

With digital technologies steering the growth of business more than ever before, the additional capacity will address the increasing bandwidth and data demands of enterprises in Asia and globally, Osborne said.