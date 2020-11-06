Tata Harrier CAMO edition launched at Rs 16.50 lakh

The Harrier CAMO edition will be available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 12:26 ist
Credit: tatamotors.com

Tata Motors on Friday launched a special edition of its flagship SUV Harrier, at a starting price of Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-Delhi showroom) amid the ongoing festive season.

The Harrier CAMO edition will be available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards, the automaker said in a release.

"We are delighted to introduce the Harrier CAMO Edition of our flagship SUV. We are confident our customers will appreciate the strong, unique form of the Harrier, rendered even more robustly in the CAMO Edition, this festive season," said Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing for passenger vehicles business unit at Tata Motors.

Besides, the company has also introduced a host of special accessories, including special CAMO graphics, Harrier mascot on bonnet, roof rails, front parking sensors, sun shades, anti-skid dash mats, among others, along with the special edition, it said.

These accessories will be available in two pack options -- Stealth and Stealth+, with prices starting at Rs 26,999, Tata Motors said. 

Tata Motors

