Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices from November 7

Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices from Nov 7

The weighted average increase will be 0.9 per cent, depending on the variant and model, the auto major said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 05 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 16:43 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from November 7.

The weighted average increase will be 0.9 per cent, depending on the variant and model, the auto major said in a statement.

Also Read — Tata Motors' total sales up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October

The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, it added.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari across the country.

Business News
Tata Motors
auto industry
Auto sector

