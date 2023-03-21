Tata Motors hikes price of commercial vehicles by 5% from April 1

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 per cent from April 1.
The price increase comes in the wake of the implementation of the more stringent BS-VI phase II emission norms from next month, it said.
The price increase will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant, the company said in a statement.
"Tata Motors will be implementing a price increase of up to 5 per cent on its commercial vehicles, starting from April," the company said.
Tata Motors said it is upgrading its entire vehicle portfolio to conform to the stricter emission norms, which are set to come into force from April 1.
