Tata Motors shares gain over 3% after December sales data

Tata Motors shares gain over 3% after Dec sales data

  • Jan 04 2021, 13:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Tata Motors on Monday gained over 3 per cent after the firm reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market in December.

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market to 53,430 units in December.

The company had sold 44,254 units in the domestic market in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 23,545 units last month as against 12,785 units in December 2019, up 84 per cent, it added.

