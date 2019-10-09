Tata Tigor EV extended range sedan launched at Rs 9.44L

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Tigor EV extended range sedan that has a range of 213 Km (certified by ARAI). It will be available in the XE+, XM+ and XT+ variants for fleet and personal segment customers and has a starting price of Rs 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting government subsidies).

This vehicle has a 21.5 KWh battery pack and the new model offers a significantly longer range. The battery cooling system is designed to ensure consistent performance even in extreme ambient temperature conditions. The car has two charging ports, one for fast charging and another for slow AC charging.



This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers.



"Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer range of applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in India," Ashesh Dhar, Head of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd said.



The car will be available in three colours: pearlescent white, Egyptian blue and Roman silver.



The new Tigor EV will have two driving modes — Drive and Sport. On the outside, it will have features like signature EV decals, premium front grille, stylish alloys, shark-fin antenna and LED high mounted stop lamp. On the inside, it has classic black and grey interiors, sound system by Harman, single speed transmission, height adjustable seat and superior seat fabric.

The vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant with driver airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh Km, whichever is earlier.