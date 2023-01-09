TCS sees 11% jump in Q3 profit at Rs 10,846 cr

TCS Q3 net profit grows 11% to Rs 10,846 cr; revenue jumps over 19%

Overall revenue grew 19.1 per cent to Rs 58,229 crore for the reporting quarter from Rs 48,885 crore in the year-ago period

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 09 2023, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 18:21 ist
The operating profit margin narrowed by 0.50 per cent to 24.5 per cent for the reporting quarter. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported an 11 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit to Rs 10,846 crore, led by overall growth and forex gains.

The Tata group company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 9,769 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall revenue grew 19.1 per cent to Rs 58,229 crore for the reporting quarter from Rs 48,885 crore in the year-ago period, the company said, adding in constant currency, the topline growth is 13.5 per cent, and in the dollar terms, it clipped at 8 per cent.

The operating profit margin narrowed by 0.50 per cent to 24.5 per cent for the reporting quarter.

TCS chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan attributed the strong set of numbers in a seasonally weak quarter to the stellar performance of their cloud services and the continued business momentum in North America and England.

The company's overall workforce declined by 2,197 to 6,13,974, the largest employer in the sector said, adding its attrition has dropped to 21.3 per cent from 21.5 per cent -- after six quarters of uptick -- and the quarterly annualised attrition has fallen nearly 6 per cent.

The TCS scrip rallied 3.35 per cent to Rs 3,319.70 on the BSE against the 1.41 per cent rally on the benchmark.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TCS
Profit
Business News

What's Brewing

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 