TDSAT stays TRAI order on Vodafone Idea premium plan

Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday stayed TRAI's interim order asking Vodafone Idea to withhold its RedX premium plan, which offers faster data speed and priority services to customers.

The tribunal, in its order, said that it would be open for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to proceed with the inquiry and pass final orders in accordance with the law at the earliest after ensuring that requirements of natural justice are satisfied and VIL is given opportunity to explain any alleged contravention of extant directions of the authority.

"Hence, the interim direction in paragraph 2 of the impugned letter dated 11.07.2020 is stayed until further orders," the order said.

The tribunal decision brought temporary relief to Vodafone Idea and it can continue to sell this plan to customers. The tribunal order may also bring relief to Bharti Airtel as the telecom company had also launched a similar plan.

Earlier, the TRAI had blocked Bharti Airtel’s Platinum and Vodafone Idea’s RedX premium plans which offer faster data speed and priority services to customers.

While asking two companies to withhold the two schemes till further order, the TRAI also asked telecom firms to clarify in one week whether the customers of these two plans entitled higher 4G speeds at the cost of service deterioration to other mobile users.

Vodafone Idea had approached the appellate tribunal on Monday challenging the order.