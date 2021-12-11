Tesla Cybertruck with updated design seen on test track

Tesla Cybertruck with updated design spotted on test track

A Youtuber spotted the new Cybertruck prototype on the test track behind the plant

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Dec 11 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 14:27 ist
File Photo of Tesla's Cybertruck. Credit: Reuters Phoro

AA's new Tesla Cybertruck prototype with an updated design has been spotted on the automaker's Fremont factory test track.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, a YouTuber does drone flyovers of Tesla's Fremont factory and spotted the new Cybertruck prototype on the test track behind the plant.

They managed to capture 10 minutes of footage of the automaker testing the new electric pickup truck, the report said.

The prototype appears to be brand new with some tape holding some of the trims and cables together.

The new Cybertruck also features side mirrors, something the prototype did not have.

Tesla planned on having side cameras feed into screens inside the electric pickup truck if regulations allowed it, but it's not yet the case in North America, as per the report.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019 and for the longest time, only a single prototype of the electric pickup truck has been spotted out in the wild and at Tesla events.

The vehicle programme has been delayed with production now expected in late 2022.

With that extra time, Tesla has been expected to update the electric pickup truck with new features and a slightly updated design.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tesla
Auto sector
Business News

What's Brewing

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

 