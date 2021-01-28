Tesla reports 1st annual profit; $721 mn in earnings

Tesla reports $721 million in 2020 earnings, 1st profitable year

But shares fell nearly five per cent in after-hours trading after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 28 2021, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 08:13 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tesla Motors reported its first annual profit Wednesday, but shares fell after Elon Musk's electric car company scored lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Tesla, a soaring stock for much of the last year, reported 2020 profits of $721 million, reflecting the company's strong ramp-up in production and deliveries despite a hit from Covid-19. Tesla had reported a 2019 loss of $862 million.

But shares fell nearly five per cent in after-hours trading after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tesla Inc
Elon Musk
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users

Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 