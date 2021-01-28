Tesla reports $721 million in 2020 earnings, 1st profitable year

Tesla Motors reported its first annual profit Wednesday, but shares fell after Elon Musk's electric car company scored lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
Tesla, a soaring stock for much of the last year, reported 2020 profits of $721 million, reflecting the company's strong ramp-up in production and deliveries despite a hit from Covid-19. Tesla had reported a 2019 loss of $862 million.
But shares fell nearly five per cent in after-hours trading after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.
