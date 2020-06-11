Third generation BMW X6 launched in India at Rs 95 lakh

BMW launched the third generation BMW X6 in India on Thursday.

The X6 is being imported as completely built units and has two variants. The X6 will be available in the xLine (petrol) and M Sport (petrol) variants and both are priced at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said: “BMW established the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) segment with the introduction of the BMW X6 and still continues its remarkable success story. The uniqueness of the third generation BMW X6 is born from its modern expressive design which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model.

“This vehicle is like no other, to the very last detail, and offers a unique synthesis of luxury, sporting dynamics and powerful style creating an excitingly different driving experience for our customers. From the coupe-like roofline to the chiseled profile, this SAC is marked by extraordinary craftsmanship and sends a message of power and prestige. The extrovert design, impressive dynamism and agility makes the all-new BMW X6 the most attractive and distinctive car in its segment,” he added.

The X6 has a 3-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine that produces a power output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 to 5,000 rpm. The car can hit the 100 kmph mark from zero in 5.5 seconds. The top speed is 250 kmph.

It also sports an eight speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. It also has the latest generation BMW xDrive that splits drive torque between the front and the rear wheels, while the all-wheel drive maximises traction, agility and directional stability.

What is also new is that the X6 now offers customisation. Options include the BMW laser light, BMW head-up display, comfort access, panorama glass roof sky lounge, crafted clarity glass application and ambient air package. Additional equipment such as 21-inch light alloy wheels (as against the 20 inch standard), distinct paint jobs and trim options can also be availed.

The new X6 is bigger in length (26 mm), width (15mm) and wheelbase (42mm). The overall height has been reduced (6 mm).

The xLine variant gets xLine Package including sports seats, sport leather steering wheel, adaptive 2-axle air suspension and 20-inch light alloy wheels V-spoke style. The M Sport variant with the M Sport Package gets M leather steering wheel along-with the sports seats. It also comes equipped with M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust system, adaptive M Suspension, M aerodynamics package and 20-inch M light alloy wheels star-spoke style in the standard profile.

Standard colours for the new X6 xLine include Manhattan Metallic, Artic Grey Brilliant Effect, Mineral White, Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Black Sapphire and Alpine. The M Sport is also available in Riverside Blue Metallic and Carbon Black. The optional paintwork includes Tanzanite Blue Metallic and BMW Individual Ametrine Metallic.

Safety technologies include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, hill descent control (HDC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.

The BMW Contactless Experience enables customers to select, customise and book the new X6 from home.

This latest launch takes on its German rivals in the form of the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, among others.