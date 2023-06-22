Three board members of Byju's step down

Three board members of Byju's step down

The departures mean Byju's board now consists only of the founder's family - chief executive Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and brother Riju Raveendran.

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2023, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 19:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

Three board members of Byju's have quit amid the edtech company's disagreement with lenders, sources said, key departures after an investor slashed the firm's valuation.

Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu have resigned from the board, three sources familiar with the matter said.

A Byju's spokesperson called the news of the resignations "entirely speculative". The company firmly denies these claims, the spokesperson said, adding significant developments or changes within the organization are shared through official channels.

Ravishankar and Wu did not immediately respond to calls and messages and Dreisenstock was not reachable.

The departures mean Byju's board now consists only of the founder's family - chief executive Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and brother Riju Raveendran, the sources said.

Byju's was valued at $22 billion last year, but saw its valuation slashed to $8.4 billion earlier this year by Blackrock, a minor shareholder in the company.

Byju's is also locked in a dispute with lenders, who allege the company hid $500 million, leading it to sue Redwood management, one of its lenders.

The edtech firm skipped a $40 million repayment due earlier this month. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Byju's
BYJU’s
Edtech

Related videos

What's Brewing

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 